Re-‘Born’: Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ Hits Top 10 on Pop Airplay Chart

Lady Gaga returns to the top 10 of Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, rising to No. 10 on the list dated April 15 with her resurrected track “Bloody Mary.”

Originally released on the superstar’s 2011 album Born This Way, the song surged on TikTok sparked by the new Netflix Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, despite the fact that the track isn’t actually featured in the show.

In the series, the titular character appears in a dance sequence soundtracked by The Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck.” Fans took the clip to TikTok but replaced “Goo Goo Muck” with a sped-up version of “Bloody Mary,” which then went viral. Lady Gaga herself participated in the trend by re-creating the dance. The song’s sped-up mix was subsequently included in Netflix’s promo for Wednesday’s forthcoming second season.

After debuting on Pop Airplay (Dec. 31, 2022), “Bloody Mary,” being promoted to top 40 radio by Interscope Records, completes a 16-week run up the chart to the top 10. Notably, it’s her first top 10 on the ranking, among 14 total, with no accompanying acts in nearly 10 years, since “Applause” hit No. 4 in November 2013.

Here’s a rundown of Lady Gaga’s 14 Pop Airplay top 10s:

“Just Dance,” feat. Colby O’Donis, No. 1 (two weeks), January 2009

“Poker Face,” No. 1 (five weeks), April-May 2009

“LoveGame,” No. 1 (two weeks), July-August 2009

“Paparazzi,” No. 1 (two weeks), November 2009

“Bad Romance,” No. 1 (three weeks), January 2010

“Telephone,” feat. Beyoncé, No. 1 (four weeks), March-April 2010

“Alejandro,” No. 4, June 2010

“Born This Way,” No. 1 (one week), April 2011

“The Edge of Glory,” No. 3, July 2011

“You and I,” No. 7, October 2011

“Applause,” No. 4, November 2013

“Do What U Want,” feat. R. Kelly, No. 7, January 2014

“Rain on Me,” with Ariana Grande, No. 10, July 2020

“Bloody Mary,” No. 10 (to-date), April 2023

Nearly 12 years after its May 2011 release, Born This Way, thus, generates its fourth Pop Airplay top 10, as “Bloody Mary” joins the title track, “The Edge of Glory” and “You and I.” Two other songs from the set reached the chart’s top 15 in 2011: second single “Judas” (No. 15) and fifth single “Marry the Night” (No. 14).

To date, “Bloody Mary” has drawn 401 million in all-format radio airplay audience and 166 million official on-demand streams and sold 92,000 downloads in the United States, according to Luminate.

“Bloody Mary” is among a wave of older songs scoring new life, likewise largely sparked by newfound virality on TikTok. Also in the latest Pop Airplay chart’s top 10, The Weeknd’s “Die for You,” from 2016 and recently remixed with Ariana Grande, ranks at No. 4, following two weeks at No. 1 in February, and Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” another song originally from 2011, jumps to No. 8 (up 25% in plays, good for the list’s Greatest Gainer award), becoming his first top 10 on the tally.