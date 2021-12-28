LadBaby Cooks-up U.K. Christmas No. 1 With ‘Sausage Rolls’

LadBaby lands the coveted U.K. Christmas No. 1 with “Sausage Rolls For Everyone” (FRTYFVE) featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John, setting a new chart record in the process.

“Sausage Rolls” accumulates 136,000 chart sales, the OCC reports, and is LadBaby’s fourth consecutive Christmas leader, an effort that surpasses the previous record of three, jointly held by The Beatles and Spice Girls.

Of its one-week total, 85% of the “Sausage Rolls” total is made up of digital downloads, with proceeds benefiting foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

Before now, LadBaby (the YouTuber husband-and-wife duo of Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne) has had top spot at Christmas with “We Built This City” (in 2018), “I Love Sausage Rolls” (2019), and “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” (2020).

With “Sausage Rolls” baking the competition, Ed Sheeran and Elton John replace themselves at the top of the chart, as their collaboration “Merry Christmas” (Atlantic) dips 2-1, following a two-week stint at the top.

It caps a stellar comeback year for Elton, who claims a third No. 1 single 2021, lifting his career total to 10, while Sheeran earns his fourth leader this year, for a career tally of 13.

Predictably, festive classics dominate the Christmas chart, including Top 5 appearances from Wham’s “Last Christmas” (holding at No. 3 via RCA) and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (holding at No. 4 via Columbia), and Top 40 gains for songs by Chris Rea, Wizzard, Leona Lewis, Slade, John Lennon & Yoko Ono.

Finally, The K**ts’ protest song “Boris Johnson is STILL A F**king C**t” (Direct Action) earns 53,000 chart sales for a No. 5 debut, matching the punk outfit’s entry on the respective Christmas chart in 2020 with predecessor “Boris Johnson Is A F**king C**t”.