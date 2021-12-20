LadBaby’s ‘Sausage Rolls’ With Ed Sheeran and Elton John Leads Race to U.K. Christmas No. 1

LadBaby is rolling to the coveted U.K. Christmas No. 1, with a little help from Ed Sheeran and Elton John.

After the first 48 hours of chart week, LadBaby (YouTubers Mark and Roxanne Hoyle) takes pole position in the chart race with “Sausage Rolls For Everyone,” featuring Ed and Elton.

“Sausage Rolls” is a freshly-baked cut of the British singing stars’ current chart leader “Merry Christmas,” in aid of The Trussell Trust food banks.

It’s the most downloaded song so far this week, the OCC reports, to lead the First Look chart. If it holds its place when the chart proper is published this Friday (Dec. 24) – Christmas Eve – it will give the novelty act a slice of chart history, with four consecutive Christmas No. 1s.

Currently, LadyBaby tie with The Beatles and Spice Girls on three each.

The most-streamed track of the week so far is Wham’s “Last Christmas,” which earlier in the year hit the top for the first time in 36 years, a new record for the longest time taken for a single to reach No. 1.

Close behind is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which last year reached No. 1 for the first time since its release in 1994, then the longest-ever journey to the summit.

Punk band The K**ts make a noise in the chart blast with the sweary “Boris Johnson Is Still A F**king C**t,” new at No. 5. Clocking-in at just over one minute, it’s the sequel to “Boris Johnson Is a F**cking C**t,” which placed inside the Top 5 last year.

As expected, Christmas songs illuminate the First Look chart, which ranks the most popular songs based on the first week’s sales and streaming activity.

Holiday tunes by George Ezra, Olivia Dean, Camila Cabello, Andy Williams, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande are making their move, while Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” is on track for a peak position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. It’s currently at No. 35.

The cut-off for sales and streams to count in the annual Christmas chart race is 23.59pm GMT on Thursday Dec. 23, ahead of Friday’s big reveal.