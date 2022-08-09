KSI and Tom Grennan Eye No. 1 Debut on U.K. Chart With ‘Not Over Yet’

LF System’s five-week reign over the U.K. singles chart could come to an abrupt halt, thanks to a fast-starting KSI and Tom Grennan collaboration.

With an advantage of less than 1,000 chart units, “Not Over Yet,” a motivational masterclass by KSI and Tom Grennan, leads the midweek chart.

If it stays on course, “Not Over Yet” will provide the first leader for either act.

LF System can’t be ruled out with their disco-fueled hit “Afraid To Feel,” which has dominated the singles survey for more than a month, and is currently in second place on the chart blast.

The much-loved Australian soap Neighbours has come to an end after 37 years, with an all-star farewell and more than a few tears. Following its finale on UK TV, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s 1988 No. 1 single “Especially For You” could return to the U.K. Top 40, at No. 15.

Finally, DJ Khaled, Drake and Lil Baby’s reimagined cut of the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” could dance its way into the Top 20. Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, the hip-hop collab could land at No. 17.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday.