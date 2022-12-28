K.S. Chithra’s ‘Soul of Varisu’ Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart

K.S. Chithra’s “Soul of Varisu” from the upcoming film Varisu crowns Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Dec. 31.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Dec. 16-22.

“Soul of Varisu” is one of multiple songs composed by Thaman S to be featured on the soundtrack to the Tamil-language film Varisu, out Jan. 12, 2023.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news K.S. Chithra Stray Kids See latest videos, charts and news

The song, sung by Chithra, was released Dec. 20 and has accumulated more than 9 million global views on YouTube since its premiere.

“Soul of Varisu” is followed by multiple songs from Stray Kids’ latest compilation album, SKZ-REPLAY, released Dec. 21. Pacing the pack is “Deep End,” performed by Stray Kids member Felix, which starts at No. 2.

In all, six songs from SKZ-REPLAY reach the chart’s top 10, with “Deep End” followed by “Stars and Raindrops,” “Doodle,” “Ice Cream,” “Love Untold” and “Up All Night” at Nos. 6-10.

Songs by Ava Max and NCT DREAM also reach the top 10.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.