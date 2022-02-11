Korn’s ‘Requiem’ Roars to No. 1 In Australia

Korn smashes a 20-year-plus chart drought with Requiem (Concord/Universal), which debuts at No. 1 in Australia.

Requiem is the nu-metal veterans’ third leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, and their first to make it to the top since Issues back in November 1999.

The band’s 14th studio album becomes their tenth Top 10 album Australia, ARIA reports, and the market’s best-seller on vinyl this week.

Meanwhile, an album of bird calls flies high on the ARIA Chart. After six cycles outside the Top 50, Australian Bird Calls Songs Of Disappearance (MGM) soars to No. 2 — a new peak — thanks to its deluxe release, dubbed the “Endangered Edition.”

The project is a collaboration between nature recordist David Stewart, Nature Sound, the Bowerbird Collective, BirdLife Australia, Charles Darwin University and Mervyn Street of Mangkaja Arts.

Songs of Disappearance brings into focus a report published last December by BirdLife Australia that showed that one in six native bird species were threatened with extinction from climate change and habitat destruction. The collection carries individual bird calls as well as a three-minute compilation of all the species, for a unique chorus of birdsong.

The LP “is a very special record with some rare recordings of birds that may not survive if we don’t come together to protect them,” comments Paul Sullivan, CEO of BirdLife Australia. “While this campaign is fun, there’s a serious side to what we’re doing, and it’s been heartening to see bird enthusiasts showing governments and businesses that Australians care about these important birds.”

Further down the chart, Black Country, New Road make their debut with Ants From Up There (Ninja Tune/Inertia), the British alternative rock band’s second album. It’s new at No. 6.

Indie singer and songwriter Mitski also chalks up her first appearance on the ARIA Top 50 this week with Laurel Hell (Dead Oceans/Inertia), new at No. 7. Laurel Hell is a hit with wax collectors, opening at No. 2 on the ARIA Vinyl Albums Chart.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber continue their stay at the summit with their blockbuster collaboration. “Stay” enters week 17 at No. 1, and cements its position as the second-longest leader in history. Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” is the record-holder, with 24 weeks at No. 1 between August 2019 and January 2020.

Finally, Flume returns to the chart with his comeback track “Say Nothing,” featuring vocals from Sydney singer and songwriter MAY-A. It’s the first tune lifted from Flume’s third studio LP Palaces, due out in May. Flume (real name Harley Streten) last appeared on the ARIA Singles Chart a full year ago with “The Difference,” which featured American singer, songwriter and producer Toro y Moi and peaked at No. 23 in February 2021.