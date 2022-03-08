Kodak Black Rules Artist 100 for First Time Thanks to ‘Back for Everything’ Debut

Kodak Black blasts from No. 29 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 12) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the debut of his new LP, Back for Everything.

The set launches at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, and No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200, with 60,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data. The set marks the rapper’s third No. 1 on both genre surveys and his fourth top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Kodak Black concurrently places three songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “Super Gremlin,” which rises 5-4 for a new high. The track tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a seventh week each.

Tears for Fears debut at No. 4 on the Artist 100 on the strength of their first new LP in 18 years, The Tipping Point. The album launches at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 (31,000 units), marking the act’s third top 10 and first since The Seeds of Love in 1989. With 29,000 copies sold, the set starts as the top-selling album of the week, as it opens at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. It also begins at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

Just outside the Artist 100’s top 10, Avril Lavigne re-enters at a new No. 12 best (dating to the survey’s 2014 inception), as her new album Love Sux (30,000 units) arrives at No. 2 on Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. It bows at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, where it’s her sixth top 10, dating to her first, her debut LP Let Go, in 2002.

