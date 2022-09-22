King & Prince’s ‘Trace Trace’ Debuts at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

King & Prince’s “Trace Trace” bows at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Sept. 21, toppling Ado from the top spot — for the time being.

The theme of a drama series starring member Ren Nagase, “Trace Trace” launched with 513,056 copies to hit No. 1 for sales and look-ups. The single also performed well in Twitter mentions (No. 2), video views (No. 11), and radio airplay (No. 14) to accumulate enough points to stop Ado’s “New Genesis” from extending its reign on the tally. The five-member Johnny’s group’s previous single “Lovin’ you” sold 471,845 copies in its first week, so the approximately 8 percent increase in sales suggests the band is steadily expanding its fanbase.

Ado’s “New Genesis” slips to No. 2 after logging its fourth week atop the Japan Hot 100 last week. Though the track is slowing down in terms of total points, it’s expected to hover in the upper regions of the tally since it still dominates streaming, video, and karaoke.

“Hitotsuboshi” by KOH+ (pronounced “Koh plus”) is the track that stopped Ado’s No. 1 streak in downloads that had continued since the chart released Aug. 10. KOH+ is the duo comprised of Ko Shibasaki and Masaharu Fukuyama, both successful as an actor and musician. They also both star in the latest film based on the Detective Galileo novel by Keigo Higashino called Silent Parade that opened in Japanese theaters Sept. 16. The mini-album led by this song, featured as the movie’s theme, hit No. 1 on Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart this week, and the track debuts at No. 24 on the Japan Hot 100, powered by downloads (13,492 units) and radio (No. 5).

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Sept. 12 to 18, see here.