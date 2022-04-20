King & Prince Launches at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 With ‘Lovin’ You’

J-pop boy band King & Prince‘s “Lovin’ you” bows at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 20.

The Johnny’s group’s ninth CD single sold 471,845 copies, topping first week figures (449,115 copies) for its previous single “Koi furu tsukiyo ni kimi omofu” by over 22,000 copies.

“Lovin’ you” dominates the physical metrics of the chart, ruling sales and look-ups, and also comes in at No. 11 for radio airplay, No. 14 for video views and No. 16 for Twitter mentions to nab the No. 1 spot.

BUMP OF CHICKEN debuts at No. 3 with “Chronostasis” powered by downloads and airplay. The theme for the latest ‘Detective Conan (Case Closed)’ movie, subtitled ‘The Bride of Halloween’ ruled downloads (32,912 units), while also coming in at No. 7 for radio, No. 27 for Twitter mentions, No. 34 for streaming and No. 88 for video views.

Two tracks from the new anime series SPY×FAMILY reaches the top 10 this week: Gen Hoshino‘s ending theme “Kigeki” rises 11-4, while Official Hige Dandism’s energetic opener “Mixed Nuts” debuts at No. 6. The former soars to No. 1 on radio airplay and is cruising along at No. 5 for downloads and No. 11 for streaming. Similarly, “Mixed Nuts” fared well in radio and downloads, both blasting in at No. 2 and reaching No. 16 for video views, No. 37 for Twitter mentions and No. 43 for streaming, as the popular four-man band returned to the top 10 for the first time in 12 weeks.

Nine-member girl group NiziU’s latest digital single “ASOBO,” which translates to “let’s play” in English, shoots to No. 5 this week. The playful track topped video views and opened at No. 3 for downloads and No. 19 for streaming, showing its strength in the digital metrics of the chart.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, click here.