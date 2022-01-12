King Gnu Holds Top Two Spots on Japan Hot 100 With ‘Ichizu’ & ‘Sakayume’

King Gnu’s “Ichizu” logs a second week at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, as “Sakayume,” the companion track by the Japanese band, rises a notch to No. 2.

On the chart dated Jan. 12, tallying the week from Jan. 3 to 9, tracks that perform well in the streaming metric of the chart’s methodology have risen across the board. This is due to streams returning to last month’s levels as the New Year’s holiday comes to an end, and no new CD releases of note leading to sluggish physical sales.

“Ichizu” stays at the top of the Japan Hot 100 on the second week after the CD version went on sale, coming in at No. 1 for streaming, No. 2 for sales and No. 3 for downloads. The companion track “Sakayume” is at No. 1 for downloads and No. 2 for streaming this week.

The songs are at Nos. 2 and 3 for video views, respectively, and the song that came out on top over the popular Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie themes is Kep1er’s “WA DA DA.” Kep1er (pronounced “Kepler”) is a nine-member multinational girl group formed by finalists of the audition show Girls Planet 999, which was broadcast simultaneously in Japan, China and South Korea. “WA DA DA” — the debut track by this brand-new group with members hailing from those three countries — rules video and bows at No. 20 on the Japan Hot 100, with lots of room for growth remaining in other metrics: downloads (No. 36), streaming (No. 26), Twitter mentions (No. 57), and radio airplay (No. 78). Acts born from audition programs reached new heights last year, so whether or not Kep1er can follow suit is something to follow in 2022.

Breakout singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze’s “Kirari” is still going strong, climbing 9-7 on the Japan Hot 100 after rising in multiple metrics: streaming (6,317,727 weekly streams, No. 7), downloads (8,554 units, No. 5), and video (973,000 views, No. 15). With CDs by other artists in the upper ranks of the tally due this week — Aimer, Yuuri, and Macaroni Enpitsu — Fujii’s performance on next week’s chart is also something to keep an eye on.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

