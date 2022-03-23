King Gnu’s ‘Chameleon’ Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

King Gnu’s “Chameleon” climbs 4-1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated March 23, scoring the second No. 1 for the popular four-man band following “Ichizu,” which hit the top spot in early January.

“Chameleon” was up against two other tracks that could have reached No. 1 this week: BE:FIRST’s “Bye-Good-Bye” and Kinki Kids’ “Koujundo romance.” King Gnu dropped the CD version of its latest single during the chart week, and points for physical sales (No. 2) and look-ups (No. 3) were added to the other metrics — downloads (No. 1), streaming (No. 2), video views (No. 4), radio airplay (No. 9), and Twitter mentions (No. 50) — besides karaoke to power the track to No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100.

Last week’s No. 1 song, BE:FIRST’s “Bye-Good-Bye,” slips to No. 2 this week, but still maintains momentum. Although points are on the decline, the track is going strong, ruling four metrics of the chart’s methodology: radio, streaming, Twitter, and video.

At No. 3 is Kinki Kids’ 44th single, “Koujundo romance.” The track sold 169,404 copies in its first week — about 4,000 less than the veteran Johnny’s duo’s previous single “Un/Pair” — to rule sales and look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer. The track also came in at No. 14 for radio and No. 35 for Twitter.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Mar. 14 to 20, here.