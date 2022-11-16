King & Prince’s ‘Tsukiyomi’ Soars to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

King & Prince’s “Tsukiyomi” soared 92-1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, released Nov. 16, selling 614,173 CDs this week.

The five-member Johnny’s boy band’s 11th single ruled sales and look-ups, while also coming in at No. 2 for Twitter, No. 3 for video views, and No. 17 for radio airplay to topple Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” from the top spot where it reigned for three consecutive weeks. 614,173 weekly copies is about 100,000 more than the group’s previous single, “TraceTrace,” and follows its biggest hit so far, “Cinderella Girl,” which launched with 622,701 copies and currently clocks in at 838,244 copies total.

The popular group — with members Sho Hirano, Yuta Kishi, Yuta Jinguji, Ren Nagase, and Kaito Takahashi — shocked fans on Nov. 4 when it announced that the first three members listed above would be leaving the group and agency next year. This news led to a uptick in rankings for the group’s preexisting works and this trend is expected to continue for a while.

Meanwhile, HIGE DAN’s “Subtitle” continues to break its own record in streaming and downloads. Streams have increased by 1.6 percent from 21,044,966 to 21,377,507 this week, maintaining over 20 million streams for the third week in a row (No. 1 for the metric). The drama theme is also at No. 1 for downloads this week, improving by 8.5 percent from 20,945 to 22,717 units. It also continues to perform fairly well overall, coming in at No. 2 for video, No. 5 for radio, and No. 21 for karaoke, but slips to No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 by a slim margin against King & Prince’s new single.

YOASOBI’s “Shukufuku” rises 7-4 this week on the Japan Hot 100 after the CD sold 24,926 copies to come in at No. 4 for sales and look-ups. In other metrics, the single hits No. 2 for downloads (up 30.7 percent from 13,753 to 17,973 units), and No. 6 for streaming (up 10.8 percent from 6,796,758 to 7,530,364 streams).

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Nov. 7 to 13, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.