Kim Petras Is ‘So Grateful’ for ‘Unholy’ Reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100

Lucky, lucky girl! Kim Petras took to social media on Monday (Oct. 24) to celebrate her hit single “Unholy” with Sam Smith reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

“NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I’m so grateful,” the singer wrote before giving her collaborator a shout-out. “Sam I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point. I’m so honored to be a part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel Sam.”

With the TikTok-fueled song’s gradual ascent through the chart’s top three spots over the course of just as many weeks, Petras and Smith become, respectively, the first openly trans and nonbinary artist in the history of the Hot 100 to have a No. 1 hit. “Unholy” also continues its four-week reign atop both of Billboard‘s Global tallies on the charts dated Oct. 29.

In an exclusive chat with Billboard when the song hit No. 2, Petras reflected on her status as a trans trailblazer in the music industry, saying, “I think I grew up in a more difficult time than now — 10 years ago, I could not have imagined how accepted my presence would be. … As long as the music is good and you’re really freaking good at what you do, you can make it. I’ve built this fanbase over the last five years, which is all kids that are like me; it’s my job to stand up for my community and my fans who have been there since the beginning.”

While “Unholy” marks the singer’s first entry on the Hot 100 after half a decade of releasing fan-favorite tracks like “I Don’t Want It at All,” “Can’t Do Better” and “Coconuts,” she’s currently gearing up for the release of her next solo single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.”

Read Petras’ sweet post about achieving her first No. 1 below.