Kerser, Dave & Central Cee Lead Australia’s Charts

Hip-hop is bouncing on Australia’s charts as homegrown rapper Kerser lifts the albums chart crown for the first time, and Brits Dave and Central Cee retain the singles title.

Kerser’s A Gift & A Kers (via ABK/ADA) debuts at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday, June 30, for his eighth top 10 appearance.

The West Sydney artist (real name: Scott Froml) “is a phenomenal example of independent artist success in Australia and someone whose career path we need to celebrate at a time where we search for more ways for artists to connect with Australian listeners,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd.

“Huge congratulations are in order, especially as we hit two weeks in a row of Australian No. 1s.”

It’s the fourth Australian leader on the ARIA Albums Chart this year, and second straight following The Teskey Brothers’ The Winding Way (Liberation/Universal). The Teskeys’ latest album dips 1-33 on the latest survey.

Also new to the top 5 is Maisie Peters’ sophomore album The Good Witch (Atlantic/Warner), flying to No. 4. The English singer and songwriter performed to more than three-quarters-of-a-million Aussies earlier in the year when she opened for Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour of these parts. The Good Witch was the leader on the midweek U.K. chart and becomes Peters’ first LP to chart in Australia.

Further down the list, Trophy Eyes’ Suicide and Sunshine (HR/RKT) starts at No. 8 debut; Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry (Atlantic/Warner) impacts at No. 31; Young Thug’s Business Is Business (Atlantic/Warner) bows at No. 36; and Lastlings’ Perfect World (Liberation/Universal) arrives at No. 39.

It’s been an exciting (and stressful) week for Swifties in Australia, as tickets were finally released for her two-city The Eras Tour shows. Taylor Swift will play seven dates across Sydney and Melbourne next year, the on-sale for which has broken records. As fans waited for the news, they tuned into Swift’s catalog, sending her classic albums back up the chart – including three in the top 5 and five in the top 10.

Leading the pack is her latest, Midnights, up 2-5; while Lover rises 11-3; 1989 climbs 9-5; Reputation improves 13-6, and Folklore vaults 16-10, all via Universal.

It’s a similar tale on the ARIA Singles Chart, as Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” from Lover roars 29-3, while “Anti-Hero” gains 9-7 and “Karma” is up 15-8.

At the top of the singles chart is Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Virgin Music Australia/Universal), which wins the race for a fourth consecutive week.