Kenshi Yonezu’s ‘KICK BACK’ Returns to No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100

Kenshi Yonezu‘s “KICK BACK” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 30, topping the chart for the second time after six weeks.

The CD version of the Chainsaw Man opener went on sale during the chart week and launched with 289,147 copies. The single rules sales and video (increasing 57.1 percent from 2,772,899 to 4,356,710 weekly views), while also coming in at No. 2 for streaming and No. 3 for downloads, look-ups, Twitter mentions, karaoke, and radio airplay. The points for this track across all metrics added up to 20,784 this week, which is the second highest for any single this year following Yonezu’s own record for the Shin Ultraman theme “M87” (20,881 points).

After hitting No. 1 on the chart released Nov. 16, King & Prince’s “Tsukiyomi” continues to hold in the top 10 of the Japan Hot 100, rising 7-3 this week. Weekly sales for the single increased by 147.5 percent from 32,441 to 80,306 copies, lifting the track a notch to No. 3 for the metric. While the song slips to No. 2 for video (dropping 10 percent to 3,564,897 views), it rises 2-1 for Twitter this week, and nine songs in the top 10 for the metric are King & Prince numbers. The untiring support from the currently five-member Johnny’s group’s fans has boosted the total points for “Tsukiyomi” by 47.3 percent from the previous week to 9,400 points, elevating it back into the top 3 on the Japan Hot 100.

The excitement generated by the 2022 FIFA World Cup has fueled King Gnu‘s “Stardom” into the top 10 this week, moving 16-8. The song is being featured in NHK’s soccer broadcasts and has risen significantly in a number of metrics: streaming increased by 108.3 percent to 4,189,640 weekly streams (69-17), and radio by 146.6 percent (9-2). It remains to be seen how the ongoing enthusiasm surrounding the World Cup will affect this and other songs related to the broadcasts in Japan.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Nov. 21 to 27