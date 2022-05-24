×
Kendrick Lamar Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Debut

He's back atop the chart for the first time since 2017.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Santiago Bluguermann/GI

Kendrick Lamar leaps from No. 9 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 28), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a sixth total week, and for the first time since 2017, thanks to the opening week of his new LP, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Lamar lands his fourth No. 1 on the chart, following 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, 2016’s untitled unmastered. and 2017’s DAMN.

Lamar concurrently sends all 18 tracks from the new release onto the Billboard Hot 100, plus his non-album single “The Heart Part 5.” Of those 19 entries, four debut in the top 10: “N95” (No. 3); “Die Hard,” with Blxst and Amanda Reifer (No. 5); “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black (No. 7); and “United In Grief” (No. 8). Lamar ups his career total to 12 top 10 hits on the chart.

With his sixth week at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Lamar passes Future for the third-longest reign among rappers, after Drake (36 weeks) and Post Malone (14).

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER re-enters at No. 3, a new peak, powered by its new EP Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (69,000 units). Of that sum, 66,000 are from album sales, as the set debuts at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, earning the group its third leader, after 2020’s Minisode1: Blue Hour and 2021’s The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.

Plus, Florence + The Machine re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, as its new album Dance Fever opens at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (54,000 units), marking the group’s fourth top 10. It also bows at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

