Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, Calif.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and the first anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut LP, Sour.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

After the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will Kendrick Lamar score a No. 1 debut on next week‘s Billboard Hot 100 with one of its songs: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Although all 18 songs from the album debut on the latest Hot 100, the highest charting entry, “N95,” opens at No. 3. As previously reported, the LP, Lamar’s fourth Billboard 200 leader, launches with 295,500 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the biggest weekly sum for an album this year.

And: Next week will mark one year of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Sour on the Billboard 200. Will it spend its first birthday in the top 10 of the chart: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. Sour ranks at No. 9 on the latest Billboard 200. It tallied five weeks at No. 1 starting upon its debut last June.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

In the wake of Kendrick Lamar‘s fourth No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, his classic good kid, m.A.A.d city will hit a new milestone on next week’s chart. Will it spend its 500th week in the top 25: Yes or No?

And: Will all 13 songs from Harry Styles‘ Harry‘s House be on next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.