Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Debuts at No. 1 In Australia

Kendrick Lamar performs during the third day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kendrick Lamar has done it again, as Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Interscope/Universal) blasts to No. 1 on the Australian chart.

The U.S. rap star’s fifth studio album is his second ARIA No. 1, equaling the efforts of To Pimp A Butterfly, which led the national tally in March 2015.

Mr. Morale is the followup to Damn., which hit No. 2 in April 2017, and spawned “HUMBLE.,” winner of triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown in January 2018.

Lamar makes a big impression on both charts as 14 tracks from Mr. Morale crash the national singles survey, led by “N95” at No. 3

With Lamar unbeatable on the latest ARIA Albums Chart for the week of May 23, Florence + The Machine comes in at No. 2 with Dance Fever (Virgin/Universal). It’s the U.K. indie pop outfit’s fifth Top Three debut, and the followup to 2018’s High As Hope, which also peaked at No. 2. Dance Fever is the current No. 1 in the U.K.

Also new to the ARIA Chart this week is Mallrat’s Butterfly Blue (Dew Process/Universal), which flaps its wings at No. 6. Butterfly Blue is the Brisbane indie artist’s second ARIA Top Ten and new career best, after her 2019 EP Driving Music hit No. 10.

Just missing out on a Top 10 berth is the official compilation for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (via USM/UMA). The album, which features all 40 participating songs including Australia’s entry, including the winner “Stefania” by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, and “Not the Same” by Australia’s representative, Sheldon Riley, starts at No. 11. According to ARIA, the Eurovision soundtrack has charted in the Top 50 every year since 2012, with Eurovision Song Contest 2015 Vienna earning top marks, peaking at No. 4.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony) banks a fifth week at No. 1.

Finally, Post Malone has another Top 40 to his name as “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch bows at No. 27. “Cooped Up” (UMA) is the second track lifted from Malone’s forthcoming fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, following “One Right Now” which hit No. 9 last November.

Twelve Carat Toothache is scheduled for extraction June 3.