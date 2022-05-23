Kendrick Lamar Charts All 18 Songs From ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ on Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar charts all 18 songs from his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 28).

The set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,500 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. The LP is Lamar’s fourth No. 1 on the chart, following 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, 2016’s untitled unmastered. and 2017’s DAMN.

“N95” leads Lamar’s Hot 100 haul, as it debuts at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions and 2,300 sold in the May 13-19 tracking week. Its streaming sum marks the fifth-largest weekly total tallied in 2022, after the opening frames for Jack Harlow’s “First Class” (54.6 million, April 23), Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (43.8 million, April 16) and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems (40.2 million; May 14, as well as the sixth week on the Hot 100, and second week at No. 1, for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (37.6 million; Feb. 12).

Here’s a recap of Lamar’s 19 entries on the latest Hot 100. All are debuts except for stand-along single “The Heart Part 5,” which logs its second week on the list.

Hot 100 Rank, Title:

No. 3, “N95”

No. 5, “Die Hard,” with Blxst & Amanda Reifer

No. 7, “Silent Hill,” with Kodak Black

No. 8, “United in Grief”

No. 11, “Father Time,” feat. Sampha

No. 13, “Rich Spirit”

No. 16, “We Cry Together,” with Taylour Paige

No. 19, “Worldwide Steppers”

No. 20, “Count Me Out”

No. 22, “Purple Hearts,” with Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

No. 23, “Savior,” with Baby Keem & Sam Dew

No. 33, “Rich (Interlude)”

No. 40, “Mr. Morale,” with Tanna Leone

No. 41, “Crown”

No. 47, “Auntie Diaries”

No. 51, “Savior (Interlude)”

No. 55, “Mirror”

No. 59, “Mother I Sober,” feat. Beth Gibbons

No. 77, “The Heart Part 5” (down from its No. 15 debut)

Over the Hot 100’s 63-year history, Lamar lands the eighth week in which an act has charted nine or more titles in the top 20 simultaneously, and the first occurrence this year. It’s the most since Drake charted a one-week record 14 on the Sept. 18, 2021-dated Hot 100, concurrent with the debut of his album Certified Lover Boy. Drake also charted 12 songs in the July 14, 2018, chart’s top 20, while Olivia Rodrigo (June 5, 2021), J. Cole (May 29, 2021), Juice WRLD (July 25, 2020) and Post Malone (Sept. 21, 2019, May 12, 2018) have each charted nine at a time.

Even rarer, Lamar is just the third artist to chart as many as 13 songs in the Hot 100’s top 40 in a week. Drake charted 21 on both the Sept. 18, 2021, and July 14, 2018, surveys; Post Malone boasted 14 on the Sept. 21, 2019, and May 12, 2018, rankings; and Lil Uzi Vert notched 13 on the March 21, 2020, chart.

Lamar has now charted 69 career Hot 100 entries, including two No. 1s, 12 top 10s and 40 top 40 hits.

Meanwhile, Amanda Reifer, Taylour Paige, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone all make their first appearances on the Hot 100, as does Beth Gibbons as a soloist; the band Portishead, which Gibbons co-founded in 1991, took “Sour Times (Nobody Loves Me)” to No. 53 in 1995. The hit also rose to No. 5 on Alternative Airplay that year.