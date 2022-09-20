Hot 100 First-Timers: Katelyn Brown Arrives With ‘Thank God’ Duet With Husband Kane Brown

Katelyn Brown scores her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), as her duet with her husband Kane Brown, “Thank God,” debuts at No. 22.

The song, released via Zone 4/RCA Nashville, arrives with 11.6 million U.S. streams, 2.7 million radio airplay audience impressions and 16,000 downloads sold in its first week (Sept. 9-15), according to Luminate. It concurrently launches at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales and No. 12 on Streaming Songs.

The track also opens at No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales, No. 4 on Country Streaming Songs and No. 5 on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart, while jumping 49-35 on Country Airplay.

While Kane Brown has a nearly decade-long history on Billboard‘s rankings, “Thank God” earns Katelyn, a singer-songwriter in her own right, her first chart appearance. Katelyn pursued a solo career as an R&B/pop artist before meeting Kane and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019.

“Thank God” is from Kane’s new LP Different Man, which debuts at No. 2 on Top Country Albums and No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 46,000 equivalent album units.

The song earns Kane his 12th top 40 hit on the Hot 100 and his 12th top 10 on Hot Country Songs. Notably, only one other husband-and-wife duet has reached the top five of Hot Country Songs this century: Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” hit No. 3 in 2021. (Before they married in 2021, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reached the top five with “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere,” peaking at Nos. 2 and 3 in 2020, respectively.)

The Browns are currently on the road into the spring on Kane’s Blessed & Free Tour, and then on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The tours include support from Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash.