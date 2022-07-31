Kate Bush Extends Australian Chart Run, as Central Cee Cracks Top 10

Kate Bush is still running on Australia’s singles chart, and no one can catch her.

The veteran English singer’s mid-80s classic “Running Up That Hill” (via Warner) reigns supreme over the ARIA Singles Chart for a seventh week, thanks to its appearance in season four of Stranger Things.

Further down the chart, Steve Lacy impacts the Top 5 with “Bad Habit” (RCA/Sony), up 9-5 for a new peak in its third week.

Meanwhile, Central Cee makes his first appearance in the top tier as “Doja” (ADA/Warner) bows at No. 8, for the highest new entry on the current frame.

Also new to the chart this week is Billie Eilish’s “Guitar Songs” release “TV,” part of a two-pack which dropped July 21 and also includes “The 30th.” “TV” is new at No. 23.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart for the week Aug. 1, 2022, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) locks-up another week at No. 1.

Australian country start Amber Lawrence starts at No. 5 on the albums survey with Living For The Highlights (ABC/Orchard), her seventh studio album. It’s the followup to 2019’s Spark, which peaked at No. 13.

A smattering of new releases drop further down the list, including titles by Odesza (The Last Goodbye at No. 22 via Ninja Tune/Inertia), Joey Bada$$ (2000 at No. 41 via Columbia/Sony), Jack White (Entering Heaven Alive at No. 43 via Third Man Records/Orchard), and Alex the Astronaut (How To Grow A Sunflower Underwater at No. 47 via Warner).

Finally, a muddy edition of Splendour in the Grass was just ticket for Tyler, the Creator, who enjoys sales spikes after his headline performance at the three-day fest.

Igor (Columbia/Sony) rises 50-26 and Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia/Sony) lifts 86-31.