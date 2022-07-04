Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign

Kate Bush is still running up that U.K. chart.
Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” enters a third week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with a market-leading 7.3 million audio and video streams over the seven-day cycle, the OCC reports.
If “Running” can extend its reign into a fourth week, it’ll match Bush’s all-time streak, set by her breakthrough hit “Wuthering Heights” back in 1978.
Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” has been given a second life thanks to Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, which last week dropped the final episodes of season four.
Meanwhile, Scottish duo LF System shimmies 3-2 with their summery dance anthem “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records). It’s a new peak for the pair, comprising Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman.
Further down the list, Beyoncé is on the bounce with “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which lifts 21-4, for her 20th solo U.K. Top 10 appearance.
The highest new entry on the current frame belongs to Drake with “Sticky” (OVO/Republic), new at No. 30. The Honestly, Nevermind release is the Canadian rapper’s 75th U.K. Top 40 hit.
Just weeks after BTS announced its hiatus, Jungkook makes a U.K. chart appearance with Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” (Atlantic). It’s new at No. 41.