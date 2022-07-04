×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign

If "Running Up That Hill" can extend its U.K. reign into a fourth week, it'll match Bush's all-time streak.

Kate Bush
Kate Bush poses at The Dickens Inn, in June 1978 in London. Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/GI

Kate Bush is still running up that U.K. chart.

Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” enters a third week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with a market-leading 7.3 million audio and video streams over the seven-day cycle, the OCC reports.

If “Running” can extend its reign into a fourth week, it’ll match Bush’s all-time streak, set by her breakthrough hit “Wuthering Heights” back in 1978.

Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” has been given a second life thanks to Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, which last week dropped the final episodes of season four.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Beyoncé

BTS

Charlie Puth

See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Scottish duo LF System shimmies 3-2 with their summery dance anthem “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records). It’s a new peak for the pair, comprising Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman.

Related

Kate Bush

Will LF System Beat Kate Bush to U.K. Chart Crown?

Further down the list, Beyoncé is on the bounce with “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which lifts 21-4, for her 20th solo U.K. Top 10 appearance.

The highest new entry on the current frame belongs to Drake with “Sticky” (OVO/Republic), new at No. 30. The Honestly, Nevermind release is the Canadian rapper’s 75th U.K. Top 40 hit.

Just weeks after BTS announced its hiatus, Jungkook makes a U.K. chart appearance with Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” (Atlantic). It’s new at No. 41.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad