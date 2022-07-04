Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign

Kate Bush poses at The Dickens Inn, in June 1978 in London.

Kate Bush is still running up that U.K. chart.

Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” enters a third week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with a market-leading 7.3 million audio and video streams over the seven-day cycle, the OCC reports.

If “Running” can extend its reign into a fourth week, it’ll match Bush’s all-time streak, set by her breakthrough hit “Wuthering Heights” back in 1978.

Released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” has been given a second life thanks to Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, Stranger Things, which last week dropped the final episodes of season four.

Meanwhile, Scottish duo LF System shimmies 3-2 with their summery dance anthem “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records). It’s a new peak for the pair, comprising Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman.

Further down the list, Beyoncé is on the bounce with “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which lifts 21-4, for her 20th solo U.K. Top 10 appearance.

The highest new entry on the current frame belongs to Drake with “Sticky” (OVO/Republic), new at No. 30. The Honestly, Nevermind release is the Canadian rapper’s 75th U.K. Top 40 hit.

Just weeks after BTS announced its hiatus, Jungkook makes a U.K. chart appearance with Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” (Atlantic). It’s new at No. 41.