Kate Bush Returns to No. 1 In Australia With ‘Running Up That Hill’

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” finds another gear on the Australian chart as it rebounds 2-1, for a third non-consecutive week at the top.

Fueled by its inclusion in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things, Bush’s 1985 hit crosses the line first, while “Glimpse of Us” by Japanese-Australian artist and YouTuber Joji dips 1-2, and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” completes the ARIA Chart Top 3.

Bush has been watching the extraordinary resurgence of her Hounds of Love single unfold on charts around the world.

“The thought of all these young people hearing this song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special,” Bush explained during a rare interview which aired last week on the BBC.

The brightest debut on the ARIA Singles Chart, for the week of July 4, belongs to Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook with their collaboration “Left and Right,” new at No. 19, while British DJ, producer and songwriter Jax Jones has the only other Top 50 debut on the current frame with “Where Did You Go” featuring MNEK.



It’s a different story on the ARIA Albums Chart which is flush with new releases. The latest survey is led by Spacey Jane’s sophomore LP Here Comes Everybody, which debuts at No. 1 for the Perth, Australia alternative rock outfit’s first leader.

Here Comes Everybody is the followup to 2021’s Sunlight, which peaked at No. 2.

“Making this album was a massive journey for us all, we poured our hearts into it,” reads a statement from the four-piece west coast band. “From seeing your tags and mentions, meeting you in person and hearing you talk about what HCE means to you and to having a number 1 album… We are all so deeply grateful for everything.”

Spacey Jane holds off Luke Combs’ latest Growin’ Up, which starts at No. 2, for the U.S. country star’s third Top 10 appearance.

Australian hardcore veterans Speed marks its first appearance on the main chart with Gang Called Speed, which drives to No. 5 on debut, while new releases from Chris Brown (Breezy at No. 6), Conan Grey (Superache at No. 8) and Porcupine Tree (Closure / Continuation at No. 13) crack the top 20.