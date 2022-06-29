Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ On Track For Third U.K. Chart Crown

It took 37 years to reach No. 1, now Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” (via Fish People) is proving hard to move from the U.K. chart summit.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data crunched by the OCC, “Running Up That Hill” is on track for a third consecutive week at No. 1.

Bush, who was nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, is enjoying a remarkable resurgence off the back of season four of Stranger Things, which has featured the song in several life-or-death situations.

The chart race, however, is far from won.

Scottish DJ duo LF System fires 3-2 on the Official Chart Update with their viral summer single “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records), while Beyonce is on the bounce with her comeback release “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which blasts to No. 4. “Break My Soul” is lifted from Renaissance, the followup to 2016’s Lemonade, and due out July 29.

Australian-Japanese singer-songwriter Joji has the No. 1 this week in Australia with “Glimpse Of Us” (Warner Records). In the U.K., the track inches closer to what would be his first Top 10, rising 19-14.

Charlie Puth could bag the highest new entry this week with “Left and Right” (Atlantic) his collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. It’s on track for a No. 23 debut.

Also, Taylor Swift’s latest release “Carolina” (EMI) is cruising to the Top 40. It’s new at No. 30 on the chart blast, and should give Swift a 41st U.K. Top 40 hit.

Over on the midweek U.K. albums chart, Porcupine Tree is set to end a career-long drought with Closure/Continuation (Music For Nations).

The British prog-rock band’s 11th studio album enters the Official Chart Update at No. 1. If it holds its ground when the charts are published Friday (July 1), it’ll give the reunited band not only their first leader, but their first Top 10 appearance.

According to the OCC, Closure/Continuation makes a “strong showing” on physical sales in the first half of the chart week, with Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Columbia) and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic) its closest, respective rivals.

Based on midweek data, the Top 10 could also feature new titles from Chris Brown (Breezy at No. 6 via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up at No. 7 via Sony Music CG), Conan Gray (Superache at No. 8 via Island) and Eric Clapton (Nothing But The Blues at No. 10 via WEA).