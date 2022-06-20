Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ On Track For Another U.K. Chart Crown

It took Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” a marathon 37 years to reach No. 1 in the U.K.

The single, it would seem, has fresh legs for another sprint.

Based on sales and streams from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, “Running” is on track for a second stint at No. 1.

Bush’s 1985 single leads the First Look chart, just days after hitting the U.K. chart summit for the very first time, crushing several records in doing so.

As previously reported, the Hounds of Love track completes the longest-ever gap between No. 1 singles in Official Chart history, with 44 years separating her 1978 career-launching hit “Wuthering Heights” and “Running Up That Hill”.

Also, Bush claims the record for the longest time taken for a single to reach No. 1 in the U.K., and she’s the oldest female solo artist to lead the survey.

In the early stages of the chart week, Bush’s closest rival is Harry Styles’ former leader “As It Was,” while LF System’s “Afraid To Feel” lifts 4-3.

Following the release last Friday (June 17) of a new album Honestly, Nevermind, Canadian rap star Drake could land three new entries in the U.K. Top 10: “Falling Back” (at No. 4), “Texts Go Green” (No. 6) and “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage (No. 7).

Meanwhile, Japanese singer Joji could snag his first appearance in the U.K. Top 20 with “Glimpse Of Us,” which rockets 31-19 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday.