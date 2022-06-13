Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Climbs to No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

Kate Bush hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for the first time, as “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” crowns the June 18-dated surveys.

“Hill” reigns with 29 million official U.S. streams, 2.4 million radio audience impressions (on reporters to Billboard‘s all-format Radio Songs chart) and 22,200 downloads sold, according to Luminate.

Explore Explore Kate Bush See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Originally released in 1985, “Hill” continues to blossom into a streaming and sales juggernaut 37 years later, fueled by to its inclusion in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which premiered May 27.

The track is the second from the ’80s to top Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, which began 13 years ago this week. Prince and the Revolution‘s “Purple Rain,” originally from 1984, crowned the May 14, 2016, chart following Prince’s passing that April.

“Hill” sparks the first change at No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs since the Nov. 6, 2021, lists, when Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” rebounded for its sixth week atop each list. “Waves” has reigned for 37 total weeks, second-most in the history of Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and the most in the Hot Alternative Songs chart’s two-year existence. Panic! at the Disco‘s “High Hopes” leads all songs on the former with 65 weeks spent at the summit.

Bush achieves her first No. 1 on both charts in her first appearance, a week after “Hill” debuted at No. 2 on the tallies dated June 11. The British singer-songwriter and producer first reached Billboard‘s charts in 1979.

As previously reported, “Hill” jumps 8-4 on the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, marking Bush’s highest career rank. The track also rules the all-genre Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs charts, the latter for the first time.

On the radio front, “Hill” bows at No. 21 on the all-rock-format Rock & Alternative Airplay with 1.8 million impressions, buoyed largely by alternative stations; it starts at No. 26 on Alternative Airplay, where Bush appears for the first time since January 1994, when “Rubberband Girl” wrapped its run after reaching No. 7, becoming her fourth top 10.

KROQ Los Angeles led all Alternative Airplay panelists in the June 6-12 tracking week with 52 plays for “Hill,” up from seven the prior seven days. WNYL New York followed with 25 plays, up from three.