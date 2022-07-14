Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart for Second Straight Month

For the second month in a row, Netflix’s Stranger Things – and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – is No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for June 2022.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of June 2022.

Multiple songs from the first part of Stranger Things’ fourth season, which premiered May 27, reach the June list thanks to continued gains for the music into June rather than being contained to a brief bump in listening and consumption in May. “Running” leads the way, holding the No. 1 spot thanks to 106.7 million official U.S. on-demand streams and 84,200 downloads in June 2022, according to Luminate.

Concurrently, the song continued its march up the multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, rising to No. 4 on the June 18 survey and returning to its peak on July 16.

Musical Youth’s “Pass the Dutchie” enters the Top TV Songs chart at No. 2 after being heard in Stranger Things’ fourth episode of its fourth season. A No. 10 hit on the Hot 100 in 1983, “Dutchie” scored 20 million streams and 4,900 downloads in June 2022.

Stranger Things is also expected to have representation on the July 2022 chart in the form of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Since the season’s final two episodes arrived July 1, the 1986 metal classic has seen a “Running”-esque explosion in sales and streams, debuting on the Hot 100 dated July 16 at No. 40.

The latest Top TV Songs list also features three songs from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which premiered its third season on June 22. Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose,” featured in the season premiere, leads the group at No. 5 (10.6 million streams, 3,000 downloads), followed by The Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” (No. 6; 11.4 million streams, 2,000 downloads) and First Aid Kit’s “My Silver Lining” (No. 10; 994,000 streams, 900 downloads).

See the full top 10 below.

