Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Flies In at No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” paces Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, after its high-profile sync in the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of May 2022.

Stranger Things’ fourth season, which premiered with seven episodes on May 27, reigns on the May 2022 tally thanks to “Hill,” a consistent theme in the season that’s heard multiple times, most notably during a pivotal scene in the fourth episode.

In May 2022, “Hill” received 18.2 million official on-demand streams in the U.S., plus 18,600 downloads, according to Luminate. Much of that came following the season’s debut, driving the song back onto the Billboard Hot 100 dated June 11 at No. 8, as previously reported.

Stranger Things boasts one other appearance on the May 2022 survey: Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me ‘Round (Like a Record),” which bows at No. 8 after showing up in the season’s second episode. It racked up 3.5 million streams and 1,300 downloads in the tracking month. Another ‘80s hit like its charting counterpart in “Hill,” “Spin” peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 in 1985.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s “A Man Without Love,” the No. 1 song on the April 2022 Top TV Songs ranking, remains on the latest chart at No. 2 after sustained sales and streams and due to the song’s return to the new Disney+ series in its sixth episode (May 4). In May 2022, “Love” accrued 12.9 million streams and 5,500 downloads.

The final season of NBC’s This Is Us makes a pair of appearances on the ranking following its finale, too. The Cinematic Orchestra’s “To Build a Home,” featuring Patrick Watson, ranks at No. 3 (6.9 million streams, 1,900 downloads), followed by Billy Joel’s “And So It Goes” at No. 4 (817,000 streams, 3,700 downloads) after showing up in the 16th and 15th episodes of the season, respectively.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush, Stranger Things (Netflix)

2. “A Man Without Love,” Engelbert Humperdinck, Moon Knight (Disney+)

3. “To Build a Home,” The Cinematic Orchestra feat. Patrick Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

4. “And So It Goes,” Billy Joel, This Is Us (NBC)

5. “Chasing Cars,” Tommee Profitt & Fleurie, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

6. “Sunshine,” Lily Meola, NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

7. “The Story,” Davis Naish, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

8. “You Spin Me ‘Round (Like a Record),” Dead or Alive, Stranger Things (Netflix)

9. “I Saw the Light,” Todd Rundgren, Ozark (Netflix)

10. “fullmoon,” Ryuichi Sakamoto, Love, Death & Robots (Netflix)