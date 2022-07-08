Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Retains Australia’s Chart Crown

Kate Bush poses at The Dickens Inn, in June 1978 in London.

Kate Bush is still running.

The iconic English singer completes a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Australia’s singles chart with “Running Up That Hill” (Warner), her 1985 hit which has caught fire thanks to its inclusion in season four of Stranger Things.

The single is included in the companion LP Stranger Things: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series (Sony), which lifts 45-8 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Stranger Things also happen further down the singles survey as Metallica’s 1986 single “Master of Puppets” (Mercury/Universal) flies into the chart, following its appearance in a pivotal moment in the latest season. The title single from the Bay Area metal band’s third album, “Master of Puppets” is new at No. 24, for the highest debut on the new ARIA Chart, for the week commencing July 11, 2022.

“Running” leads an unchanged Top Three ahead of Japanese-Australian singer and YouTuber Joji’s former leader “Glimpse of Us” (Warner) and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), respectively.

Finally, Cardi B lands a Top 40 debut for “Hot S**t” (Atlantic/Warner), her collaborative track with Ye and Lil Durk. It’s new at No. 39.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Harry Styles returns to the summit with Harry’s World, for a fourth non-consecutive week atop the leadership board. It’s up 3-1, as Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up (Columbia/Sony) holds at No. 2.

The top debut this week belongs to Imagine Dragons, as the Las Vegas pop-rock outfit’s Mercury – Acts 1 & 2 (Interscope/Universal) arrives at No. 13.