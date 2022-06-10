After 36 Years, Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Crowned on Australia’s Chart

Kate Bush completes a 36-year race to No. 1 in Australia, as “Running Up That Hill” (Warner) rises to the summit of the ARIA Chart.

The English singer’s 1985 song reentered the official survey at No. 2 last week, powered by its placement in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

When the latest chart was published Friday (June 10), Bush finally had the crown, with “Running” leapfrogging Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

It’s Bush’s first No. 1 since the ARIA era began in 1983, though her debut “Wuthering Heights” did lead the pre-ARIA survey in early 1978.

Bush solely wrote, produced and performs her Hounds of Love hit, which bounces into the top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic following its sync in the hit sci-fi series.

Several new tracks impact the ARIA Singles Chart, dated June 13, 2022, including Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (RCA/Sony), at No. 7.

“Vegas” is lifted from the soundtrack to the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, helmed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann and filmed in these parts.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Styles’ Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony) stays put for a third consecutive week at No. 1, holding off Post Malone’s fourth and latest studio album Twelve Carat Toothache (Universal), new at No. 2

Posty’s previous albums Hollywood’s Bleeding (from 2019) and Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) both debuted at No. 1.

Twelve Carat Toothache is the week’s top album debut, and its track “I Like You (A Happier Song)” is the highest-flying new release on the ARIA Singles Chart, at No. 7.

Finally, Melbourne metalcore act Thornhill completes the Top 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart with Heroine (UNFD/Orchard). It’s the homegrown act’s second album, and first ARIA Top Ten appearance.