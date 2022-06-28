Kate Bush Reclaims Top Spot on U.K. Chart With ‘Running Up That Hill’

Kate Bush hasn’t finished her phenomenal chart run in the U.K.

The iconic English singer’s “Running Up That Hill” (Fish People) crosses the finish line in first place for a second consecutive week, thanks in part to its sync in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

“Running Up That Hill” racks up 79,000 chart units during the latest cycle, including 8.7 million streams, to retain the crown.

Bush’s 1985 release took 37 years to reach the summit of the Official U.K. Singles Chart, a feat that wiped out several records.

Its creator made a rare public appearance last week for an interview with the BBC. Bush, we learned, still knows the song by its original name, “A Deal With God,” and she’s thrilled to see her music connecting with younger audiences.

“Running Up That Hill,” lifted from the Hounds of Love album, should stay on track for another strong result when the chart is published this Friday. That’s because a new trailer for the second half of season four the s features a different cut of the song, the OCC notes.

The highest new release on the latest singles chart belong to Drake and his surprise album release, Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records). The LP’s final track, “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage, is its highest flyer at No. 7, while “Massive” bows at No. 8 and “Falling Back” lands at 10.

Drake can now boast 34 U.K. Top 10 appearances.

Also new to the latest U.K. chart is Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia), lifted from her forthcoming album Renaissance. It arrives at No. 21 following its surprise release last Tuesday (June 21). “Break My Soul” is Beyonce’s 36th U.K. Top 40 appearance, and her first since 2017’s Eminem collaboration “Walk On Water.” Renaissance is due out July 29.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles denies Drake the U.K. albums chart crown as Harry’s House (Columbia) returns to the summit, 2-1.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind is new at No. 2 for his 11th U.K. Top 10 spot.

Close behind is Foals, whose latest effort Life Is Yours (Warner Records) starts at No. 3. It’s the British rock band’s seventh studio album and seventh appearance in the Top 10.

Foals had led the midweek U.K. chart, by a margin of some 6,000 combined sales ahead of Drake.