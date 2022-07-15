Kate Bush Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart for First Time Thanks to ‘Running Up That Hill’

Kate Bush hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated July 16), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to her revived 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

The song rises from No. 6 to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, returning to its best rank, helped by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, after the concluding episodes of the season, which further spotlight the track, premiered July 1. The song drew 24.6 million in radio audience (up 30%) and 22.3 million streams (up 20%) and sold 17,000 downloads (up 45%) in the week ending July 7, according to Luminate.

Notably, Bush is the song’s sole credited writer and producer, helping boost her Hot 100 Songwriters chart points. She concurrently ascends 6-4 on the Hot 100 Producers chart.

Bush is the first woman to top Hot 100 Songwriters this year. The last woman to rule the ranking was Adele, on Dec. 4, 2021, which wrapped a run of eight consecutive weeks of women at the summit: Doja Cat (Oct. 16, 23 and Nov. 13), Adele (with Greg Kurstin; Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Dec. 4), Summer Walker (Nov. 20) and Taylor Swift (Nov. 27).

Bush logs a sixth week atop Rock & Alternative Songwriters and a fifth week each atop Rock & Alternative Producers, Alternative Songwriters and Alternative Producers. Plus, she leads Billboard‘s newly launched Rock Songwriters and Rock Producers charts for a third frame (encompassing the first three weeks of the charts’ existence; Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers began in June 2019).

On the latest Hot 100 Producers list, MAG (real name Marco Borrero) adds a fifth week at No. 1, thanks to his work on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. He scores six production credits on the Hot 100, all for songs recorded by Bad Bunny, including “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at its No. 7 high.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.