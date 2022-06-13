Kate Bush Crowns Global 200 Chart, Harry Styles Makes History Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” hits No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, powered by its sync in the new fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” logs a record-breaking 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, debuts at No. 7 on the Global 200 and two songs ascend to the Global Excl. U.S. top 10: Shakira and Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito” (29-6) and Bad Bunny’s “Efecto” (13-9).

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Hill’ Climbs to No. 1 on Global 200

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” originally released in 1985, rises to No. 1 on the Global 200, a week after it launched at No. 3, fueled by its placement in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The fourth season of the ’80s-set show, which premiered May 27, incorporates the song in multiple episodes, serving as a recurring theme for the character of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

The song drew 85.9 million streams (up 75%) and sold 37,200 sold (up 30%) worldwide in the June 3-9 tracking week.

“Hill” is the song released the earliest to top the Global 200 so far, surpassing Mariah Carey’s 1994 carol “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has led for eight weeks over the past two holiday seasons.

“Hill” also extends a streak of British acts ruling the Global 200 to 16 weeks, via three songs. Prior to “Hill,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” led for nine weeks (April 16-June 11) and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” reigned for six (March 5-April 9). Bush is the sixth British act to lead the list, after Styles, Glass Animals, Adele (“Easy on Me”), Coldplay (“My Universe,” with BTS) and Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”).

Styles’ “As It Was” drops to No. 2 on the Global 200 and Bad Bunny boasts the next three songs on the chart, all from his album Un Verano Sin Ti: “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; “Tití Me Preguntó” holds at its No. 4 best; and “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, keeps at No. 5 after reaching No. 4.

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, debuts at No. 7. The song, from the former’s new album Twelve Carat Toothache, starts with 38.6 million streams and 5,600 sold globally. Post Malone adds his second top 10 on the chart and scores his best rank, after the set’s “One Right Now,” with The Weekend, debuted and peaked at No. 9 in November. Doja Cat collects her fourth top 10 on the tally.

‘As It Was’ Rewrites Longest Global Excl. U.S. Reign

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches a record-setting 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, all from its debut atop the list, with 68 million streams (down 4%) and 8,400 sold (down 7%) in territories outside the U.S. in the June 3-9 tracking week.

The song achieves the longest Global Excl. U.S. command yet, passing nine-week leaders “abcdefu” by GAYLE (beginning this January), “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber and “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo (both in 2021).

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” surges 5-2 in its second week on Global Excl. U.S., with 57.2 million streams (up 80%) and 14,900 sold (up 46%) outside the U.S.

As on the Global 200, Bad Bunny links the next three songs in the Global Excl. U.S. top five, as “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, slides to No. 3 from its No. 2 best; “Ojitos Lindos,” with Bomba Estéreo, drops 3-4 after reaching No. 2; and “Tití Me Preguntó” retreats to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito” flies 29-6 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song soars by 89% to 44.3 million streams and 178% to 1,200 sold outside the U.S., sparked by buzz on TikTok (and alongside Shakira’s June 4 announcement that she and Gerard Piqué separated after a 11-year relationship). Shakira posts her first Global Excl. U.S. top 10 since the chart began and Alejandro adds his fourth.

Plus, Bad Bunny’s “Efecto” jumps 13-9 on Global Excl. U.S., driven by its 21% gain to 33.6 million streams beyond the U.S. The song becomes his record-padding 12th top 10 on the chart – and the eighth from his Un Verano Sin Ti album; no other act has even that many top 10s at all on the list so far, as Justin Bieber and BTS follow Bad Bunny with seven total top 10s each.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated June 18, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 14).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.