Kate Bush, Harry Styles Rule Billboard Global Charts, Bizarrap & Quevedo Debut in Top Five

Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rules the Billboard Global 200 chart for a third week and Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds for a 13th week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Plus, Argentine producer/recording artist Bizarrap notches his first top 10 on each global ranking, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” with Spanish artist Quevedo (who also reaches the tallies’ top 10 for the first time), launches at No. 3 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 5 on the Global 200.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Hill’ Holds Atop Global 200

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” adds a second consecutive and third total week atop the Billboard Global 200 chart, after it first led the list dated June 18. Again helped by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, whose final two episodes premiered July 1, the British singer-songwriter’s hit, originally released in 1985, drew 71.5 million streams (down 3%) and sold 22,000 downloads (down 23%) worldwide in the July 8-14 tracking week.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” holds at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” is steady at its No. 4 best.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Argentine producer/recording artist Bizarrap and Quevedo, from Spain, soars onto the Global 200 at No. 5, led by 63.9 million streams worldwide.

Bizarrap reaches the Global 200’s top 10 for the first time, outpacing his prior No. 20 high — established with “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 49,” with Residente, upon its debut in March. Quevedo hit a previous No. 145 best, also in March, with “Cayo La Noche,” with El Ima, Cruz Cafuné, Bejo, La Pantera, Juseph and Abhir Hathi.

“The first ‘session’ back in 2018 wasn’t even planned,” Bizarrap (real name: Gonzalo Conde) told Billboard last year. “All I wanted to do was record a local rapper, who goes by Kodigo, and upload that to YouTube, because I was a big fan of his and I wanted others to listen to him, too. I thought, ‘Why not give these freestylers the production they deserve?’ So, that’s what I did.”

‘Was’ Is No. 1 Again on Global Excl. U.S.

“As It Was” by Britain’s Harry Styles notches a record-extending 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 57.1 million streams (down 2%) and 6,000 downloads sold (down 4%) in territories outside the U.S. over July 8-14.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” drops to No. 2 after it topped the Global Excl. U.S. chart a week ago, and Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” soars in at No. 3. Bizarrap and Quevedo reached previous Nos. 12 and 64 highpoints on the ranking, respectively.

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. top five, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” dips 3-4, after reaching No. 2, and Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” descends to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 23, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 19).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.