Kate Bush Extends Run on Australia’s Singles Chart

Kate Bush has done it again, as “Running Up That Hill” (via Warner) reigns over Australia’s singles chart for a sixth non-consecutive week at No. 1, while Harry Styles retains top spot on the national albums survey with Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony).

Styles’ third studio album does enough to stop Lizzo from claiming a first ARIA Chart crown, as the U.S. pop artist’s Special (Atlantic/Warner) debuts at No. 2



Still, it’s a special effort from Lizzo’s fourth studio album, which easily improves upon the No. 19 best of her previous release, 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Meanwhile, new recordings from Steve Lacy (Gemini Rights at No. 13 via Sony) and Beabadoobee (Beatopia at No. 19 via ING/RKT) crack the Top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart, while J-Hope’s solo LP Jack In The Box (ING/UMA) lands in the Top 40, at No. 27.

Jack In The Box is the first full-length release from a BTS band member since the K-pop phenom went on indefinite hiatus last month. BTS’ career retrospective Proof debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in June, for their third leader.

In a cycle which sees no new single impact the Top 50, Lacy can boast the biggest gain with “Bad Habit,” the U.S. alternative pop artist’s Gemini Rights track. “Bad Habit” flies 36- 9 in its second week on the survey.