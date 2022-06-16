Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Kate Bush, Bad Bunny & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito”and more.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Kate Bush See latest videos, charts and news

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 8 after being featured in Stranger Things‘ fourth season. Will the 1985 classic stay in the top 10 on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes, the track bounds to No. 4 on the June 18-dated chart, reaching the top five for the first time and reigning as the week’s most-streamed and top-selling song.

And: Which recently released song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, or “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles?

Answer: “Me Porto Bonito.” The track ranks at No. 8, while “Late Night Talking” places at No. 15. Both have peaked in the top 10: the latter at No. 4, and the former at No. 7.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

BTS scored three No. 1s on the Hot 100 in 2020, and then another three in 2021. Will “Yet to Come”become its seventh chart-topper when it debuts on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

And: Will Denim & Rhinestones become Carrie Underwood‘s 10th No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.