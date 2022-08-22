×
Kasabian Scores Sixth U.K. Chart Leader With ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’

With a sixth No. 1, Kasabian draws level with the likes of fellow Brits Pink Floyd, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Blur, Paul Weller and The Chemical Brothers.

Kasabian
Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian performs at Lucca Summer Festival on July 06, 2022 in Lucca, Italy. Francesco Prandoni/GI

Kasabian converts a huge midweek lead into a U.K. chart crown with The Alchemist’s Euphoria (via Columbia), the British band’s seventh studio effort.

The Leicester rockers now have six No. 1s, a streak dating back to their sophomore album Empire, from 2006, a feat that places the band level with the likes of fellow Brits Pink Floyd, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Blur, Paul Weller and The Chemical Brothers.

The Alchemist’s Euphoria, the first release to feature founding guitarist Sergio Pizzorno on lead vocals, finishes the cycle by outselling its nearest competitor by 2-to-1, the Official Charts Company reports.

Also new to the chart this week is Pale WavesUnwanted (Dirty Hit), at No. 4. It’s the Manchester band’s third studio album – all of which cracked the Top 10 — and the following up to 2021’s LP Who Am I?, which peaked at No. 3.

Further down the list, Elvis Presley’s career retrospective ELV1S – 30 Number 1 Hits (via RCA) blasts to No. 7, fueled by Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic. A former leader, ELV1S last made a Top 10 appearance back in January 2003.

Finally, there are Top 40 debuts this week for LPs by London-formed ska group The Dualers (Voices From The Sun at No. 26 via Sunbeat); Danger Mouse and Black Thought (Cheat Codes at No.28 via BMG); and ‘80s synthpop band Erasure (Day-Glo – Based on a True Story at No. 29 via Mute).

