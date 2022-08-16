Kasabian Is Cruising to U.K. No. 1 With ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’

Kasabian is creating U.K. chart gold with The Alchemist’s Euphoria.



The British alternative rock outfit leads the midweek U.K. chart with Euphoria (via Columbia), and does so with considerable ease. The LP is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, the Official Charts Company reports, and is cruising to a sixth U.K. crown for the Leicester band.



The Alchemist’s Euphoria is Kasabian’s seventh studio set, and first to feature founding guitarist player Sergio Pizzorno on lead vocals, following the July 2020 departure of frontman Tom Meighan in controversial circumstances.



It’s the followup to 2017’s chart-leader For Crying Out Loud. Every studio set from Kasabian has gone to No. 1 in their homeland since their sophomore effort Empire, from 2006 (the band’s self-titled debut from 2004 reached No. 4).



Coming in at No. 2 on the is Pale Waves’ Unwanted (Dirty Hit). If it holds its ground, Unwanted will give the Manchester-based indie rock quartet a career-best chart position, bettering their previous releases My Mind Makes Noises (No. 8 in 2018) and Who Am I? (No. 3 in 2021).



Also eying Top 10 bows are synth-pop veterans Erasure with Day-Glo (Based On A True Story) (via Mute), new at No. 6 on the chart blast; and ska collective The Dualers with Voices From The Sun (via Sunbeat), on track for a No. 8 entry; while Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s collaborative album Cheat Codes (BMG) could nab a Top 20 debut, currently at No. 16.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday (Aug. 19).





