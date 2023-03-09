Karol G Joins Yahritza Martinez as the Only Women to Rule Latin Songwriters Chart

Karol G jumps to No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Songwriters chart (dated March 11), becoming just the second woman to rule the ranking.

The star leads for the first time thanks to a whopping 16 songwriting credits on the latest Hot Latin Songs chart, all via songs on her new LP Mañana Será Bonito. The album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making history as the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman. The only other all-Spanish-language No. 1 albums are Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

The only other woman to have hit No. 1 on Latin Songwriters is regional Mexican up-and-comer Yahritza Martinez, who tallied four weeks on top in April 2022 thanks to Yahritza y Su Esencia’s breakthrough single, “Soy El Unico.”

Here’s a recap of Karol G’s entries on the latest Hot Latin Songs chart:

Rank, Title

No. 1, “TQG,” with Shakira

No. 4, “X Si Volvemos,” with Romeo Santos

No. 8, “Mientras Me Curo del Cora”

No. 9, “Gucci Los Paños”

No. 10, “Tus Gafitas”

No. 11, “Gatúbela,” with Maldy

No. 13, “Cairo,” with Ovy on the Drums

No. 14, “Pero Tú,” with Quevedo

No. 16, “Ojos Ferrari,” with Justin Quiles & Ángel Dior

No. 17, “Besties”

No. 19, “Mañana Será Bonita,” with Carla Morrison

No. 24, “Amargura”

No. 25, “Karmika,” with Bad Gyal & Sean Paul

No. 26, “Mercurio”

No. 29, “Danamos Los Amistad”

No. 33, “Carolina”

In the history of the Hot Latin Songs chart, only Bad Bunny and Ozuna have charted at least 16 songs simultaneously. Bad Bunny holds the record for the most in one week: 24, on May 21, 2022, concurrent with the chart start for Un Verano Sin Ti.

On the latest Latin Producers chart, Ovy on the Drums returns to No. 1 for an 18th week on top, thanks to his production work on Mañana Será Bonito. The hitmaker produced 11 charting songs from the album (Nos. 1, 4, 6, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 24, 25 and 33). Only Tainy and MAG have spent more weeks at No. 1 on Latin Producers: 119 and 38, respectively.

The weekly Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Latin Songs chart. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings). Billboard launched its Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, as well as genre-specific rankings for country, rock & alternative, R&B/hip-hop, R&B, rap, Latin, Christian, gospel and dance/electronic in June 2019. Alternative and hard rock joined in 2020, along with seasonal holiday rankings in 2022.

The full Latin Songwriters and Latin Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.