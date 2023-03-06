Karol G & Shakira’s ‘TQG’ Blasts In at No. 1 on Both Billboard Global Charts

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” launches as the biggest song in the world, debuting at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 11).

The song is each Colombian superstar’s first No. 1 on the rankings.

Plus, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” bounds 19-2 on the Global 200 and 28-3 on Global Excl. U.S., after Grande joined for its remix; Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” lifts 12-10 on the Global 200; and Yandel and Feid’s “Yandel 150” rises 11-10 on Global Excl. U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Karol G & Shakira Reign, Wallen Reaches Top 10

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 158.4 million streams and 10,000 sold worldwide in the Feb. 24-March 2 tracking week. The collaboration is from Karol G’s new album Mañana Será Bonito, which debuts at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200, becoming the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman in the chart’s history.

Notably, the song starts with the ninth-best streaming week since the Global 200 began (with seven of the top 10 such frames by female acts).

Biggest Worldwide Streaming Weeks in Global 200 History:

289.2 million, “Butter,” BTS, June 5, 2021

217.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 4, 2023

212.1 million, “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK, Sept. 3, 2022

185.6 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 11, 2023

179.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Jan. 28, 2023

178.2 million, “Easy on Me,” Adele, Oct. 30, 2021

170.8 million, “Permission To Dance,” BTS, July 24, 2021

169.8 million, “Butter,” BTS, June 12, 2021

158.4 million, “TQG,” Karol G & Shakira, March 11, 2023

152.8 million, “Shut Down,” BLACKPINK, Oct. 1, 2022

Karol G claims her first Global 200 No. 1 among four top 10s, following “Provenza” (No. 6, May 2022); “MAMIII,” with Becky G (No. 4, March 2022); and “Bichota” (No. 7, January 2021).

Shakira also scores her first Global 200 leader since the list began, after her and Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” debuted at its No. 2 peak (where it ranked for three weeks) in January, marking her first top 10; it slips 5-7 on the latest list.

Karol G and Shakira are the third and fourth artists from Colombia to top the Global 200; Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo are among the seven credited acts on Disney’s Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which led for three weeks beginning in February 2022.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” roars 19-2 on the Global 200, up 250% to 109.1 million streams and 984% to 15,000 sold worldwide, after Grande was added on its remix, released Feb. 24. The song was originally released by The Weeknd solo in 2016 on his album Starboy and has resurged sparked by interaction on TikTok (which does not presently contribute directly to Billboard’s charts). That buzz helped lead to the song’s current label promotion.

The Weeknd adds his ninth Global 200 top 10 and Grande achieves her fifth. They led together for a week in May 2021 with “Save Your Tears,” also after Grande joined for a remixed version.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops to No. 3 on the Global 200 after spending its first six weeks on the chart at No. 1. Still, it logs its seventh consecutive week of over 100 million global streams (101.5 million, down 8%) – extending its unprecedented run for the most frames above that threshold from a song’s debut chart week. Overall, the track boasts the best such streak since The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” linked nine weeks over 100 million globally in 2021.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” retreats 2-4 on the Global 200, after two weeks on top in January, and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” falls to No. 5 from its No. 3 high.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” pushes 12-10, with 33 million streams (up 7%) and 18,000 sold (up 51%) worldwide. The song is the country star’s first top 10 among 32 chart entries. It’s from his album One Thing at a Time, released Friday (March 3).

‘TQG’ on Top, ‘Yandel 150’ = 10

As on the Global 200, Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 129.7 million streams and 3,000 sold outside the U.S. Feb. 24-March 2. It’s likewise each act’s first Global Excl. U.S. leader, among five and three top 10s, respectively.

Karol G and Shakira are the second and third acts from Colombia to command Global Excl. U.S.; Maluma led, with The Weeknd, on “Hawái,” the week that the chart began in 2020.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” descends to No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. after reigning in its first six weeks on the chart; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” charges 28-3, up 286% to 77.7 million streams and 2,086% to 5,000 sold, becoming the acts’ seventh and fifth top 10s, respectively; Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” recedes to No. 4 after six weeks at its No. 2 high; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” falls 3-5, after reaching No. 2.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Yandel and Feid’s “Yandel 150” climbs 11-10, powered by 36.8 million streams (up 8%) beyond the U.S. Yandel, from Puerto Rico, and Feid, from Colombia, each earn their first top 10 placement on the survey.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 11, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 7). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.