Karol G & Shakira Extend Billboard Chart Domination as ‘TQG’ Leads Latin Airplay & Latin Rhythm Airplay

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” unlocks a new achievement across Billboard charts, as the song hits No. 1 on the Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay surveys (dated May 13).

As the song continues its chart run, it joins both global charts — the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. lists — where the acts secured their first win, in addition to Hot Latin Songs, Latin Pop Airplay, Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Song Sales charts, where it’s ruled for at least one week each. It’s the first song ever to have topped all eight of those tallies (dating to the Global charts’ launch in September 2020).

“TQG” finds a new No. 1 spot as it jumps 2-1 on the all-Latin-genre Latin Airplay ranking with a 2% rise in audience impressions, with 10 million earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 4, according to Luminate.

For Shakira, the new “TQG” win lands shortly before she was honored at Billboard’s inaugural Latin Women in Music gala, where she accepted the first Latin Women of the Year award on Saturday, May 6, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

Further, the new “TQG” coronation hits after Shak’s collab with Bizarrap, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” ruled Latin Airplay for four weeks (starting on the Feb. 4-dated tally).

Karol G and Shakira each add a No. 1 to their chart leaders. With 19 No. 1s on Latin Airplay, Shakira extends her record for the most champs among women. Overall, J Balvin remains at the helm with 35 No. 1s since Latin Airplay launched in 1994. Karol G, meanwhile, captures her 15th ruler, after “Provenza” led for one week in September 2022.

Here’s the female leaderboard on the Latin Airplay chart:

19, Shakira

15, Karol G

11, Gloria Estefan

10, Jennifer Lopez

10, Natti Natasha

7, Rosalía

As mentioned, beyond its new coronation on Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay, “TQG” has already ruled six other Billboard charts for at least one week. Here’s the recap:

Chart, Debut/Peak Date, Number of Weeks

Billboard Global 200, March 11, one week

Billboard Global Excl. U.S., March 11, one week

Hot Latin Songs, March 11, five weeks

Latin Pop Airplay, April 29, three weeks

Latin Streaming Songs, March 11, three weeks

Latin Digital Song Sales, March 11, three weeks

Latin Airplay, May 13

Latin Rhythm Airplay, May 13

Lastly, on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart, “TQG” remains in the top 10 for a 10th week, after its five-week domination, encompassing its entire run on the chart so far.