Karol G Breaks Record for Most Hot Latin Songs Entries Among Women as ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ Debuts

Karol G makes history this week on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (dated Aug. 26), as the woman with the most entries in the list’s history, which dates to 1986, as she lands nine debuts, all from her fifth-studio album, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season). The Colombian now has a total of 60 chart appearances, outpacing the previous recordholder among women, Ednita Nazario, with 53-career entries. (Overall, Bad Bunny continues in command with 148 total entries).

Explore Explore Karol G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Hot Latin Songs ranks the most popular Latin songs of the week, blending airplay, steams, and digital sales.

“Mi Ex Tenía Razón” leads the new haul bursting in at No. 1. The song traces its high start to 15 million official U.S. streams earned in the week ending Aug. 17, according to Luminate. The sum yields a No. 14 start on the overall Streaming Songs chart and an equal No. 1 launch on Latin Streaming Songs. It also sold 2,000 copies, allowing for a No. 1 debut on Latin Digital Song Sales.

“Mi Ex Tenía Razón” makes a mark on radio airplay in line with its big streaming and sales splash. It’s the only new song from Bichota Season to debut on the overall Latin Airplay, at No. 28, with 4 million in audience impressions earned during the same tracking week.

Meanwhile, “Qlona,” Karol G’s first collab with Peso Pluma, takes off at No. 2 with 12 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads sold.

Those two tracks join “S91” in the chart’s top 10. The latter previewed Bichota Season as the first single, debuting at No. 10 in July. On the current ranking, it rises 20-6 with the Greatest Gainer Sales/Streaming honors, fueled by 8.9 million streams, up 73%. It also re-enters at No. 37 on the overall Streaming Songs list, and rallies 25-6 on Latin Streaming Songs.

Three other tracks outside Bichota hold steady on Hot Latin Songs, making a total of 13 simultaneous songs on the current ranking. Here’s the recap:

No. 1 “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” (debut)

No. 2 “Qlona,” with Peso Pluma (debut)

No. 6, “S91”

No. 12, “Una Noche En Medellín (Remix)” with Cris MJ & Ryan Castro (debut)

No. 13, “TQG,” with Shakira

No. 15, “Okidoki” (debut)

No. 18, “Amargura”

No. 19, “Me Tengo Que Ir,” with Kali Uchis (debut)

No. 22, “Dispo,” with Young Miko (debut)

No. 26, “Bichotag” (debut)

No. 29, “Gatita Gangster,” with Dei V (debut)

No. 36, “Provenza (Remix),” with Tiesto (debut)

No. 44, “Watati,” featuring Aldo Ranks

Karol G’s new personal records arrive amidst her Mañana Será Bonito tour, in support of the eponymous album which scored her the best performance on the Billboard 200, and the first all-Spanish-language record by a female artist to debut at No. 1.