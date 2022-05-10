Karol G Replaces Herself at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs Chart With ‘Provenza’

Karol G crosses off a new milestone achievement in her Billboard chart career as she becomes the first woman to replace herself at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 14). “Provenza,” which debuted on the May 7 chart at No. 2, trades places with “Mamiii,” with Becky G.

Explore Explore Karol G See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Provenza” rallies to No. 1 thanks to its robust streaming activity: it takes top Stremaing Gainer honors, with a 25% gain to 13.7 million U.S. streams generated in the week ending May 5, according to Luminate, enough to secure its command on Latin Streaming Songs for a second week.

Related Karol G Says She Almost Did a Remix With BLACKPINK for One of Her Hits

“Provenza’s” arrival in the runner-up slot on Hot Latin Songs made the Colombian only the second woman to hold the top two positions simultaneously, following Selena in 1995 with “Tú Sólo Tú” and “I Could Fall in Love,” at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for six nonconsecutive weeks. Now, the coronation for “Provenza,” succeeding “Mamiii,” marks the first time that a woman has replaced herself at No. 1 since Hot Latin Songs launched in 1986.

“Provenza’s” radio activity also helps boost it to the lead on the all-metric ranking (Hot Latin Songs blends airplay, digital sales, and streaming data). With 7 million audience impressions earned in the week ending May 8, the track pushes 18-8 on the all-genre Latin Airplay in its second week; Karol G’s 14th top 10 out of a collection of 23 career entries.

As for sales, “Provenza” sold 2,000 downloads in the week ending May 5, enough to hold the No. 1 spot on Latin Digital Song Sales for a second week despite a 2% decline from the previous week.

Back on Hot Latin Songs, thanks to “Provenza,” Karol G becomes just the sixth female artist to accumulate at least five No. 1s dating to the tally’s inception. She joins Gloria Estefan, who continues to lead the category with 15, Shakira (11), Selena (seven) and Ana Gabriel (six) and matches Paulina Rubio’s total.

Here’s a rundown of Karol G’s five No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs:

“Dame Tu Cosita,” with Pitbull & El Chombo, featuring Cutty Ranks, two weeks at No. 1 starting May 12, 2018

“China,” with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna & J Balvin, 12, one, Aug. 17, 2019

“Tusa,” with Nicki Minaj, four, starting Nov. 23, 2019

“Mamiii,” with Becky G, 10, starting Feb. 26, 2022

“Provenza,” one (to date), May 14, 2022

In addition to its Hot Latin Songs takeover, “Provenza” pushes 36-25 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, Karol G’s second-best rank among a compendium of 11 entries and following the No. 15 debut and peak (Feb. 26) for “Mamiii.”

Elsewhere, “Provenza” finds its way into the top 10 on both Billboard global charts, which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world. On the Billboard Global 200, it climbs 15-6 while on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart it surges 25-7, becoming Karol G’s third top 10 on both tallies.