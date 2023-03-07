‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Leads Karol G to Historic Debut Across Billboard Charts

It’s all about Karol G this week on Billboard charts. Adding to her No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 with Mañana Será Bonito and taking the No. 1 spot on both Global charts with her first Shakira collab, “TQG,” the Colombian also celebrates a dual No. 1 debut of her fourth studio album on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and Latin Rhythm Albums chart (all charts dated March 11).

“The fact that I’ve hit No. 1 with an album that is so personal is enormous,” Karol G told Billboard.

Mañana Será Bonito becomes Karol G’s second No. 1, and chart-topping debut, on Top Latin Albums, after KG015 opened atop the tally in April 2021. It’s also the first No. 1 debut by a female act since her own KG015. Prior, Selena Gomez debuted atop the chart with Revelación (EP) (March 2021).

Mañana was released Feb. 24 via Universal Music Latino. It starts with 94,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. during the Feb 24-March 2 tracking week, according to Luminate. Streaming powers the 17-track set’s opening sum, with 83,000 streaming-equivalent album units of Mañana’s 94,000-unit start deriving streaming activity. That equals to 118.73 million official on-demand streams for its songs, marking the biggest streaming week ever for a Latin album by a woman.

On the multimetric Top Latin Albums chart as measured in equivalent album units, each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Mañana also generated 10,000 in album sales and 1,000 track-equivalent album units. The album sales stem mostly from its digital download album (8,500; offered both a standard download and in two cover variants sold in webstore). Plus, 1,500 copies were sold of its CD format.

As mentioned, Karol G, born Carolina Giraldo, captures her second No. 1 on Top Latin Albums with her fourth charting release. Her first foray onto the list, Unstoppable, debuted and peaked at No. 2 in November 2017. Ocean followed, reaching a No. 2 best in May 2019, while KG015 earned her a first No. 1 in 2021.

Mañana was previewed by the Hot Latin Songs No. 1 single “Provenza” (May 14, 2022-dated chart), “Gatúbela,” which peaked at No. 4 on Sept. 10, 2022 (flies 22-11 on the current chart), and most recently, “Cairo,” which rallies 20-13 for a new peak this week.

The album’s large streaming activity sparks 13 debuts on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart, starting with “TQG,” with Shakira, at No. 1. The song concurrently bows at No. 4 on Latin Pop Airplay and No. 27 on Latin Airplay (“TQG” is acronym for “Te Quedé Grande,” roughly meaning “too much for you to handle.”). It’s the most-streamed Latin song of the week, with 29 million clicks in its first seven days in the U.S.

“X Si Volvemos,” with Romeo Santos, meanwhile, shoots 12-4 in its fourth chart week, with 9.5 million clicks. Three other tracks debut in the top 10 on Hot Latin Songs: “Mientras Me Curo El Cora,” the album’s opening track, at No. 8, “Gucci Los Paños” at No. 9, and “Tus Gafitas” at No. 10. The latter track links two of the most successful producers in recent years from two different worlds, Ovy on the Drums and Finneas.

Elsewhere on the charts, Mañana concurrently bows at No. 1 on Latin Rhythm Albums chart. Plus, as the album arrives at No. 1 on the overall Billboard 200, Karol makes history: It’s the first time that an all-Spanish-language album by a woman has topped the list. (The chart’s history dates to 1956, when it began publishing on a regularly, weekly basis.) Only two other mostly non-English-language albums by women have reached No. 1: Selena’s Dreaming of You (1995, which included both Spanish and English songs, though it was more than half Spanish) and The Singing Nun’s all-French-language self-titled album in 1963.