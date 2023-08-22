Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)’ Debuts at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums

Just four months after Karol G crowned Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, she is back at No. 1 with her fifth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), which debuts atop the Aug. 26-dated list. The Colombian captures her third champ following KG0516 (2021) and Mañana Será Bonito (2023); the latter, the 17-track set that gave her a first Billboard 200 hit, ruled the Latin albums ranking for five weeks between March and April 2023.

The five-and-a-half-month gap between the two Mañana albums hitting No. 1 is the shortest span between new No. 1s for a living woman on Top Latin Albums. Jenni Rivera had a quicker succession of No. 1s — between La Misma Gran Señora and Joyas Prestadas: Pop (less than three months apart, between Dec. 19, 2012 and March 16, 2013).

Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) was released in three different formats, a nine-track standard wide digital album, a 10-track digital and streaming album and a 10-track CD and vinyl LP. The three 10-track formats include nine standard songs plus one bonus track.

Bichota Season arrives at the summit with 67,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. during the Aug. 11-17 tracking week, according to Luminate. As with all Karol G releases, streaming powers most of the album’s first week, with a total of 49,000 units from the consumption method. That figure equals to 68.26 million on-demand official streams for the album’s 10 songs. Traditional album sales contribute 17,000 units, while track-equivalent album units comprise 1,000 units.

An equivalent album unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album (track equivalent album units, TEA), or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album (streaming equivalent album units, SEA).

With Bichota Season part of Karol G’s collection of hits, here’s the list of all her top 10s on Top Latin Albums, three of which debuted at No. 1:

Debut Position, Album, Debut Date

No. 2, Unstoppable, Nov. 18, 2017

No. 2, Ocean, May 8, 2019

No. 1, KG0516, April 10, 2021

No. 1, Mañana Será Bonito, March 11

No. 1, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), Aug. 26

Further, Bichota Season joins three other sets on Top Latin Albums this week, Mañana Será Bonito at No. 4, KG0516 at No. 18 and Ocean at No. 42.

Elsewhere, Bichota Season bows in the top five on the all-genre Billboard 200, at No. 3, her second top 10 on the tally, after Mañana Será Bonito launched at No. 1 in March. The album also earns Karol G her second top 15 entry on Vinyl Albums, at No. 14, following Mañana Será Bonito’s No. 6 debut and peak in July.

As Bichota Season arrives, nine tracks of the album debut on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart. The album’s new recruits join the set’s first single, “S91,” which rises 20-6 as the Greatest Gainer Sales/Streaming of the week with 8.9 million streams earned during the same period. Plus, it re-enters at No. 37 on the overall Streaming Songs list, and flies 25-6 on Latin Streaming Songs.

With three other tracks outside Bichota holding strong on Hot Latin Songs, Karol G places 13 simultaneous titles on the current tally. Here’s the recap: