Karol G & Maldy’s ‘Gatubela’ Debuts in the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Karol G banks her 16th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “Gatúbela” with Maldy, debuts at No. 4 on the Sept. 10-dated ranking. It’s the first top 10 — and chart appearance — as a soloist for Puerto Rican Maldy, after his last visit to the list’s upper region in 2015 as part of Plan B. (Maldy was one-half of the duo Plan B, which notched 11 entries on Hot Latin Songs between 2006-17, including one top 10 in 2015.)

“Gatúbela” starts in the top 10 mainly on the strength of streaming data. It begins with 11.4 million U.S. streams in the week ending Sept. 1, according to Luminate. That figure prompts a No. 24 on the overall Streaming Songs chart and a No. 5 on Latin Streaming Songs, Karol G’s 15th top 10 on the latter. With the new top 10, she extends her record among women, and ties with Romeo Santos for the sixth-most overall.

“Gatúbela” also launches atop Latin Digital Song Sales with 2,000 downloads sold in the same period, marking her fifth No. 1 there. On the radio airwaves, though the new single has not experienced the same fortune, it does generate enough activity to secure a No. 39 debut on the overall Latin Airplay chart with 3 million in audience impressions, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 4.

Back on Hot Latin Songs, with the new top 10 start Karol G enters a tie with Rocio Durcal for the fourth-most among women since the chart launched in 1986. Here’s the female scoreboard:

31, Shakira

23, Gloria Estefan

20, Ana Gabriel

16, Rocio Durcal

16, Karol G

15, Ednita Nazario

15, Paulina Rubio

Further, Maldy notches his fist entry as a solo act on the airplay-, digital-, and streaming-blended ranking. He, likewise, earns his first top 10 on a Billboard chart as a soloist. As part of the reggaetón duo Plan B, however, with cousin Chencho Corleone, the pair scored 11 total entries on Hot Latin Songs, including the No. 3-peaking “Fanática Sensual,” in 2015.

Elsewhere, “Gatúbela” opens at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Karol G’s 12th total entry dating back to “Dame Tu Cosita,” with Pitbull, El Chombo and featuring Cutty Ranks, in 2018.

“Gatúbela” is Karol G’s second single release of 2022. It follows “Provenza,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated May 7) and took over atop the list the following week (dated May 14). The song holds strong in the top 10 in its 19th week (and counting).

Beyond its top 10 debut, on Hot Latin Songs, “Gatúbela” scores a No. 15 start on Latin Rhythm Airplay.