Karol G Dominates Hot Latin Songs Chart With Shakira Collab ‘TQG’

Karol G’s winning streak continues across the Billboard charts. The Colombian star tacks another No. 1 debut to her account, as “TQG” (“Te Quedé Grande”), with Shakira, arrives at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 11). It’s the third pair-up by two female artists in a lead role to debut at No. 1 since the tally launched in 1986 — and they’ve all been Karol G collabs.

As previously reported, Mañana Será Bonito’s large streaming first-week sum spurs 13 debuts on Hot Latin Songs. Those, plus three titles also striding up the list, take over the multimetric ranking. In total, 16 songs of the 17-track set rank on this week’s chart, while “Provenza,” now off the tally, ruled for one week in May 2022 (Karol G’s only No. 1 as a soloist among six champs).

With 16 tracks on the chart concurrently, Karol G makes history as the woman with the most simultaneous songs since the ranking began. Only two other acts have scored more songs: Bad Bunny with between 17 and 24 concurrent songs throughout different periods and Ozuna with 21 titles in September 2018. Plus, with five songs in the top 10, Karol G now holds the record for the most simultaneous top 10s among women.

The No. 1 start for “TQG” is powered by streaming activity. It logged 29 million clicks in the U.S., during the Feb. 24-March 2 tracking week, according to Luminate, becoming the most-streamed Latin song of the week.

Karol G first summoned fans to Times Square for the Shakira collab announcement through social media on Feb. 22, where the song was teased on the big screens. The joint effort by the Colombian stars, plus buzz generated about the narrative of the song (heartbreak and moving on after high-profile breakups), have helped “TQG” bow atop Hot Latin Songs. It becomes just the eighth song by a female act to debut at No. 1 since the chart launched in 1986. Here’s the recap:

Debut Date, Title, Artists

Jan. 14, 2012, “Hotel Nacional,” Gloria Estefan

Feb. 28, 2015, “Mi Verdad,” Mana Featuring Shakira

Nov. 19, 2016, “Chantaje,” Shakira Featuring Maluma

Oct. 13, 2018, “Taki Taki” DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

Nov. 23, 2019, “Tusa,” Karol G & Nicki Minaj

August 8, 2020, “Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Feb. 26, 2022, “MAMIII,” Becky G X Karol G

March 11, 2023, “TQG,” Karol G & Shakira

Further breaking down the big debut, “TQG” earns multiple achievements:

-It’s the sixth title with a female act in a lead role to debut at No. 1 since the chart launched in 1986.

-It’s the fifth title by a Hispanic female act on a lead tole to debut at No. 1 since the chart’s inception. (Hispanic relating to Spanish-speaking countries, especially those in Latin America and/ or artists with Latin ascendancy).

-It’s the third pair-up by two female artists in a lead role to debut at No. 1, all including Karol G.

In addition to “TQG,” other songs from the album make progress or debut in the top 10 on Hot Latin Songs: “X Si Volvemos” with Romeo Santos rallies 12-4 in its fourth chart week, with 9.5 million clicks and takes the Greatest Gainer/Streaming honors of the week. “Mientras Me Curo El Cora,” the album’s opening track, opens at No. 8, with 7.3 million U.S. streams; “Gucci Los Paños” is at No. 9 with 7 million clicks; and “Tus Gafitas” at No. 10 with 6.7 million. The latter track links two of the most successful producers from two different worlds: Karol’s longtime collaborator Ovy on the Drums and Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas.

Here’s a look at all the songs from Mañana Será Bonito on the current Hot Latin Songs chart:

Rank, Title, Artist (if other than Karol G)

No. 1, “TQG,” with Shakira (debut)

No. 4, “X Si Volvemos,” with Romeo Santos

No. 8, “Mientras Me Curo El Cora” (debut)

No. 9, “Gucci Los Paños” (debut)

No. 10, “Tus Gafitas” (debut)

No. 11, “Gatúbela,” with Maldy

No. 13, “Cairo,” with Ovy on The Drums

No. 14, “Per Tú,” with Quevedo (debut)

No. 16, “Ojos Ferrari,” with Justin Quiles and Angel Dior (debut)

No, 17, “Besties” (debut)

No. 19, “Mañana Será Bonito,” with Carla Morrison (debut)

No. 24, “Amargura” (debut)

No. 25, “Karmika,” with Bad Gyal and Sean Paul (debut)

No. 26, “Mercurio” (debut)

No. 29, “Dañamos La Amistad,” with Sech (debut)

No. 33, “Carolina (debut)

“TQG” also records activity in the other two metrics that influence the Hot Latin Songs chart: radio airplay and song sales. On Latin Airplay, it debuts at No. 27 with 4.29 million in audience impressions. It also accrues 7,000 downloads for a No. 1 start on Latin Digital Song Sales and No. 4 on the overall Digital Song Sales.