Karol G Scores a Milestone at Nos. 1 & 2 on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Karol G claims a new career milestone on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as her latest single, “Provenza,” debuts at No. 2 on the May 7-dated ranking. Still holding the No. 1 spot with “Mamiii,” with Becky G, the Colombian becomes only the second woman, after Selena, to hold Nos. 1 and 2 at the same time since 1995.

“Provenza,” Karol G’s 15th Hot Latin Songs top 10, begins with 11 million U.S. streams in the week ending April 28, according to Luminate. It opens as her fifth No. 1 on Latin Streaming Songs and her second top 10, at No. 10 (after “Mamiii”), on the overall Streaming Songs chart.

“Provenza” also sold 2,100 downloads and becomes her fifth No. 1 on Latin Digital Song Sales. It additionally jumps onto Latin Airplay at No. 18 with 5.3 million in audience.

Produced by Karol G’s longtime collaborator Ovy on the Drums, “Provenza” is a fusion of sounds with tropical and rhythmic elements peppered with afro-dance beats that pays tribute to a neighborhood in her native Medellín.

With “Provenza” arriving at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs as “Mamiii” reigns for a 10th week, Karol G achieves a feat that no other woman had in over a quarter-century. The last solo female with no accompanying artists to claim the top two spots together was the late Selena, when “Tú Sólo Tú” and “I Could Fall in Love” ranked at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively, on the Sept. 9, 1995-dated tally (when Hot Latin Songs, now a blend of airplay, streaming and sales data, was based on monitored audience totals among Latin radio stations). Selena logged a total of six weeks at Nos. 1 and 2 with those titles beginning that July.

Previously this decade, Bad Bunny (two weeks) and The Black Eyed Peas (five) doubled up at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Hot Latin Songs, both in 2020.

Elsewhere, “Provenza” bows at No. 36 on the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100, marking Karol G’s highest start as an unaccompanied act. It’s her fourth top 40 entry; “Mamiii” ranks at No. 20, after launching at a personal-best No. 15 in February.