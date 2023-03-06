Karol G Charts 11 Songs on Hot 100 From New LP ‘Mañana Será Bonito’

Karol G has a historic week on Billboard’s charts, with the Latin music superstar landing 11 songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated March 11), all from her new album, Mañana Será Bonito.

Th set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman in the list’s history.

Leading Karol G’s haul on the Hot 100, “TQG,” with Shakira, debuts at No. 7. It earns Karol G her first top 10 on the ranking and Shakira, her sixth. The collab concurrently opens at No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs, becoming Karol G’s sixth leader and Shakira’s 13th.

Here’s a look at all 11 of Karol G’s tracks from Mañana Será Bonito on the latest Hot 100, all of which are debuts except where noted:

Rank, Title

No. 7, “TQG,” with Shakira

No. 48, “X Si Volvemos,” with Romeo Santos (up 91-48, a new peak)

No. 68, “Mientras Me Curo del Cora”

No. 71, “Gucci Los Paños”

No. 73, “Tus Gafitas”

No. 74, “Gatúbela,” with Maldy (re-entry; peaked at No. 37 last September)

No. 82, “Cairo,” with Ovy on the Drums

No. 86, “Pero Tú,” with Quevedo

No. 95, “Ojos Ferrari,” with Justin Quiles & Ángel Dior

No. 96, “Besties”

No. 98, “Mañana Será Bonito,” with Carla Morrison

(Another song included on the new set, “Provenza,” reached No. 25 on the Hot 100 in May 2022.)

In the Hot 100’s history, which dates to 1958, only one other core Latin music artist has charted at least 11 songs simultaneously: Bad Bunny, who has sent as many as 22 onto the chart in a single week (May 21, 2022).

With nine debuts on the latest Hot 100, Karol G ups her career total to 22 entries. She arrived with “Dame Tu Cosita,” with Pitbull and El Chombo, featuring Cutty Ranks, in May 2018. It reached a No. 36 best later that month.

Thanks to their guest appearances, Ovy on the Drums, Justin Quiles, Ángel Dior and Carla Morrison all score their first entries (as recording artists) on the Hot 100. “Gatúbela,” which re-enters, earned Maldy his first solo appearance on the chart upon its debut.

Karol G’s 11 charted songs in 2023 are the second-most this year among all acts so far, after SZA’s 16.