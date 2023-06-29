Kanii’s ‘Exiit’ Enters Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart in Top 10

Kanii’s Exiit arrives at No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart dated July 1. The eight-track set earned 4,000 equivalent album units in the June 16-22 tracking week, according to Luminate.

It’s the first appearance on any Billboard album chart for the TikTok-fueled Kanii, whose “Heart Racing” with Riovaz and Nimstarr, reached No. 13 in early June on the multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Previously, Kanii’s “I Know” hit No. 19 on Hot Rap Songs, No. 29 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April. Kanii hit a No. 15 high on the Emerging Artists chart the same month.

“This is truly insane,” the Washington, D.C.-based teen told Billboard upon learning of his recent Hot 100 bow. “To see my creation thrive and prosper this early in my career, I am forever grateful for this accomplishment.”

‘Smash’-ing Start

Pet Shop Boys also debut on Top Dance/Electronic Albums, as Smash: The Singles 1985-2020 opens at No. 14 (3,000 units). It’s the pair’s 16th appearance on the survey, tying for the sixth most dating to the chart’s 2001 inception; among duos or groups, the tandem trails only The Happy Boys (18).

The set – also new at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart – expands Pet Shop Boys’ Billboard chart history to beyond 37 years, as the act first reached rankings in March 1986 with its eventual Hot 100 No. 1 classic, “West End Girls,” the first song on the new collection of remastered songs.

New Top 10s

Elsewhere, TELYkast and Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me” rises 11-8 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay. The fourth top 10 for each act is drawing core-dance airplay on Music Choice’s Dance/EDM channel, iHeartRadio’s Evolution network and SiriusXM’s BPM, among other outlets.

Plus, Sigala.’s “Feels This Good” featuring Mae Muller, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don pushes 12-9 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay. It’s the seventh top 10 for Sigala. and the first for each featured act. (The Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart measures radio airplay on a select group of full-time dance stations, along with plays during mix shows on around 60 top 40-formatted reporters.)